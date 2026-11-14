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Everything Deion Sanders said after upset win over No.14 Houston
2 days ago
The Colorado Buffaloes defeated No. 14 Houston 42-32 Friday at Folsom Field, improving to 4-6 and keeping a six-win regular season within reach. After falling behind 20-7 in the second quarter, Colorado's offense erupted behind a rushing attack that generated 249 yards. In addition, the Buffaloes' defense made several timely stops and forced turnovers. The victory marked Colorado's first win against a top-15 opponent since 2007 and provided a much-needed boost for a team that has struggled to find consistency all season.