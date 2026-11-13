undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Charm-Pack-Friendly Quilt Pattern: Simple Simon
By Amy Smart,11 days ago
I've been working on a fun release of an old/new pattern. This pattern is called Simple Simon and it's perfect for using 5" x 5" precuts - sometimes called Charm Packs. In fact it was designed with 5" precuts in mind. Or pull out a Layer Cake (10" precuts) or a stack of Fat Quarters or your stash to cut your own 5" squares. Using a precut collection gives you an instantly-coordinated quilt. This version of Simple Simon, my charm pack quilt pattern, was made with the Petals & Hazel collection by Simple Simon and Co. for Riley Blake Designs.