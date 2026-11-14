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Kingdom Hearts Games Ranked by How Well Disney and Nomura Talk to Each Other
2 days ago
Any list of Kingdom Hearts games ranked has to start with a confession. On paper, this series sounds like a licensing dare. Donald Duck casts spells beside Final Fantasy heroes while a boy with a giant key fights shadow creatures. Yet Disney and Square have kept it going since March 2002, when the first game reached the PS2 in Japan. North America got it that September. According to Square Enix’s announcement, the series has shipped over 39 million units worldwide.