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Volendam: Throwback feel with modern flourishes
By Rebecca Tobin,12 days ago
NEW YORK -- Stepping onboard the Volendam is akin to entering a portal to an earlier, simpler style of cruising. It's one of the last of Holland America Line's R-class ships (its sister is the Zaandam), and it's the oldest ship in the fleet. It was conceived and constructed before 9/11 -- before the dominance of the post-Panamax ship, before Freestyle Dining, before formal nights began to phase out, before shipwide Internet. It's seen some things.