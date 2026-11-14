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Welcome to Westchester, Rob Dillingham
13 days ago
Rob Dillingham, the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has joined the Westchester Knicks. After limited opportunities with the Minnesota Timberwolves and a better stretch with the Chicago Bulls (where he averaged 9.6 points in about 21 minutes over 30 games), he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets and released. The W-Knicks acquired his returning player rights from the Iowa Wolves (Minnesota’s G League team) in a swap involving G League draft picks and player rights.