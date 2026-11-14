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Guardians’ Newest Infielder Is Turning Heads In Winter Ball
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
José Tena has been back in the Cleveland Guardians organization for barely a week, and he is already giving the front office something to smile about. The club claimed the infielder off waivers from the Washington Nationals on Nov. 6, bringing him back to the organization that originally signed him. Tena did not have to wait for spring training to make a good first impression. He is spending the winter playing for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League, and on Friday night he delivered his biggest swing of the season.