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The Making of a Hand-Blown Glass Christmas Ornament
13 days ago
A hand-blown glass Christmas ornament starts as a hollow tube. Shaping, silvering, and hand-painting give each piece its form and finish. Lift the small metal cap on a glass Christmas ornament, and you’ll find a narrow opening. It’s easy to overlook once the ornament is hanging on the tree. But that opening leads to the hollow center, where some of the work that gives the ornament its shape and finish takes place.