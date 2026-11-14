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Sports Illustrated Resorts Opens Nashville Hotel
2 days ago
In Brief: Travel + Leisure Co. has opened Sports Illustrated Resorts Nashville, a 185-suite property on Music Row, with three more destinations planned. Travel + Leisure Co. has opened Sports Illustrated Resorts Nashville, a 185-suite property on Music Row, one mile from downtown Nashville and the Gulch. It is the first of four announced destinations totaling more than 800 suites and units.