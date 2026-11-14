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Gladys Fenwick
By Taya White,2 days ago
Gladys Fenwick, 96, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Foxwood Springs Senior Care in Raymore. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.