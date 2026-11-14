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Folsom, Oak Ridge take quarter final wins; Vista, Cordova, Casa Roble Fall
By AJ Inderkane and Bill Sullivan,13 days ago
Depending on outcome of semi-finals next Friday, Folsom and Oak Ridge rematch could be ahead for section title. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section postseason got underway Friday night with mixed results for area high school football teams. Folsom and Oak Ridge advanced through their Division I quarterfinal matchups to earn spots in next week’s semifinals, while Vista del Lago, Cordova and Casa Roble saw their seasons come to an end with losses in postseason play, including Bowl Game defeats for Vista and Cordova.