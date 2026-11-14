undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Marine Dad Away From Home Checks CCTV and Notices Something Is Wrong
13 days ago
A California mom found herself trapped outside her own home after her 20-month-old daughter locked the door while her husband was away attending Marine Corps training. Home security footage captures the unexpected ordeal as the toddler refuses to let her mother back inside.The incident happened at the family's home in Riverside County, where the mother had stepped outside through a window before her daughter blocked her from getting back in. Despite repeatedly asking the little girl to open the door, she remained inside, leaving her mom stranded.The mother eventually rang the doorbell, hoping her husband, Carlos De Los Santos, would see the footage remotely and call 911. She could be heard telling him, "You have to call 911, I can't get in."Fortunately, the couple's other child eventually opened the door, allowing the mother to get back inside. Firefighters also arrived at the property, although the family had already managed to resolve the situation.Carlos later shared the footage on TikTok, joking about the challenges of parenting while he was away. He confirmed that everyone was safe and sound.