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DRUG BUST IN AUSTIN CO. AFTER OPERATION LEADS TO DISCOVERY OF PINK COCAINE, OTHER SUBSTANCES
By Josh Blaschke,2 days ago
A man has been charged in Austin County after a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force and Houston Police Department have been conducting an investigation into an organization distributing methamphetamine and 2C-B in the Houston and Austin County areas.
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