undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Our Week in Reviews: 11/14/26
12 days ago
A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. Persecuted: Why We Need Scapegoats by Jack Lule (Johns Hopkins University Press). Reviewed by William Rice. “The two 20th-century thinkers the author is most in debt to for their ideas are the American Kenneth Burke and the Frenchman René Girard. Burke, according to Lule’s paraphrase, speculated that scapegoating is not ‘a problem that arises when people come together. Scapegoating is at the very [center] of how people come together.’ Burke further believed that this moral scourge is a natural product of language: In defining what is and is not, who belongs and who doesn’t, we inevitably create outsiders who are prime targets for scapegoating.”