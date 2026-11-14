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Fantasy Football News and Analysis
2 days ago
The Saints plan to activate RB Travis Etienne Jr. from injured reserve today, putting him in line to return to action Sunday vs. the Panthers, per source. (Tom Pelissero on X) FFToday's Take: This throws a wrench into the Audric Estime plans for Week 10. It's possible and likely that the Saints will use all three running backs, including Alvin Kamara. All will be risky fantasy plays unless we further clarification on their exact roles against the Panthers.