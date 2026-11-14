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Different Day, Same Result – Kings Fall to Blazers
By Blake,2 days ago
The Sacramento Kings lost again. Can probably just copy and paste from now on, right? This one was a 120–107 to the Portland Trail Blazers. It felt like pretty much every other game. The Kings trailed 64–53 at halftime and then never got enough momentum to pose any threat to the Blazers in the second half. The Blazers hit 17 threes and shot 94% from the free-throw line, while the Kings continued to show they have no chance at stopping anything.