undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Health Department releases food inspection reports for week of Nov. 1
By Leader staff,2 days ago
During the week of Nov. 1, the Jefferson County Health Department inspected 33 food establishments. Scores ranged from 71-100. The inspection scores for the week of Nov. 1 are listed below. They are all routine inspections unless otherwise noted. Facilities considered low priority are not assigned a score. A low-priority facility does not prepare food.