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Nine firefighters from three departments graduate from regional academy
2 days ago
Nine new firefighters representing three Terrebonne Parish fire departments graduated from the Bayou Cane Fire Department’s 8th Regional Firefighter Academy during a ceremony held Monday evening. The graduates included recruits from the Bayou Cane, Houma and Dularge fire departments, all of whom successfully completed the regional training program. Family...
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