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Lamar Jackson Injury Situation Takes New Turn Ahead of Ravens-Chargers Clash
By Michael Gallagher,2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens’ season has gone off the rails since quarterback Lamar Jackson went down, and for a while it looked like he wasn’t coming back. The two-time MVP fractured and dislocated his right thumb on his first snap back from a high ankle sprain in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1. Head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson needed surgery and admitted the injury could “potentially” end his season.