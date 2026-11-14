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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Release of 25-Year-Old Shortstop During MLB Offseason
By Jackson Kruse,2 days ago
The Toronto Blue Jays recently announced the release of 11 players, according to MiLB.com’s transactions log. One of those players is 25-year-old shortstop Max Viera. Toronto Blue Jays Release 25-Year-Old Shortstop Max Viera. Viera spent four seasons at college, two at Northeastern and two at Seton Hall, slashing .282/.344/.414...