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Alabama Makes QB Change After Austin Mack Was Reportedly Set to Start
By Danny Fisher,2 days ago
No. 3 Alabama is ready to take on Vanderbilt on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. ET, but there’s some uncertainty around the Crimson Tide’s quarterback situation. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday night that backup quarterback Austin Mack was expected to start in place of Keelon Russell, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Thamel noted that Russell is still expected to be active for the game, but he will not get the starting role.