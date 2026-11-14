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Dan Walters: With California’s Insurance Crisis at Impasse, It’s Time for a Different Approach
By Dan Walters, CalMatters Columnist,2 days ago
[Noozhawk’s note: We republish news articles and commentaries from CalMatters on state and local policy issues that affect Santa Barbara County readers.]. Nobody really likes writing those premium checks to insurance companies that always seem to be increasing — until they need their insurance to cover losses from auto crashes, fires or other calamities.