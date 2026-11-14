undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warrensburg Pair Seriously Hurt as Pickup Flips on US 50, Passenger Unbelted
By Liam Westbrook,13 days ago
Western Missouri Medical Center — Hospital Where Driver Was Taken. A 50-year-old Warrensburg woman and a 38-year-old Warrensburg man were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the pickup she was driving left the highway and flipped over along U.S. 50 in Johnson County. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. as the truck traveled east before running off the roadway and rolling.
1