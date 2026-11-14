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Gathered in Goodness convention encourages Utahns to slow down and rediscover wonder
By Lehi Free Press,2 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, calendars fill with family gatherings, shopping trips, celebrations and many other responsibilities. While the season brings opportunities for connection and joy, the busyness sometimes overshadows the very things that make it meaningful. A local event in Lehi encouraged adults to step back, slow down and...
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