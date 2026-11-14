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‘Thank God for her’: Head Start director’s quick action saves choking child
By William RiouxJordan Gartner,2 days ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - The director of a Head Start program in Georgia is being hailed as a hero after stepping in to save a choking child during a family event. The emergency unfolded Thursday during the Burke County school’s annual fall family meal, when more than 140 families came to eat with their children and do activities in the classroom.