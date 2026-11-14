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How Houston travelers changed plans, extended trips and slept at the airport after the FAA ground stop
2 days ago
Houstonians worked quickly to alter their travel plans as news of a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration spread Friday afternoon. The ground stop ultimately lasted five hours on Friday and delayed or cancelled tens of thousands of flights across the country. Aviation officials attributed the ground stop to telecommunications issues caused by aging air traffic control equipment.