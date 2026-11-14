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Fresno Bully Rescue: All They Want for Christmas is a Place to Call Home
13 days ago
The holidays are supposed to be about home. Familiar faces, warm beds, family, traditions, and the comfort of knowing where you belong. It’s a time when we gather those we love a little closer and celebrate the ones who make our lives special. But for two senior Pitbulls at Fresno Bully Rescue, this holiday season looks a little different. Instead of spending their golden years, curled up in a familiar spot, surrounded by the people they’ve loved for years, Travis and Milo are spending their days, waiting in a shelter, hoping someone will see past their age and recognized how much love they still have to give.
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