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Celebrating a Transgender Poet Laureate During Transgender Awareness Week
13 days ago
I recently learned that mk zariel, who has written a couple of articles for KRL, has been named the Youth Poet Laureate of Madison. I wanted to chat with mk about their writing and this honor, and Transgender Awareness week (November 13-19) felt like the perfect time to do that. For those unaware, Transgender Awareness Week is a week-long lead-up to the Transgender Day of Remembrance where organizations and individuals educate the public about transgender identities, share personal stories, and advocate against prejudice and hate. mk falls under the transgender umbrella, stating that, “while my gender takes more explaining than modern labels can provide, I am broadly nonbinary and transmasculine.”