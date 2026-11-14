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Merab Dvalishvili Wins at RAF Abu Dhabi, Calls for Peace and Hails Saba Lazishvili as Brother for Life
By Subham,2 days ago
› UFC News › Merab Dvalishvili Wins at RAF Abu Dhabi, Calls for Peace and Hails Saba Lazishvili as Brother for Life. Earlier tonight at RAF Abu Dhabi, Merab Dvalishvili returned to the mats with a few bruises on his face from Wednesday’s altercation. However, the Georgian phenom brought the same energy, if not more, to the competition.