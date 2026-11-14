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Anaheim Gives A-Town Developer Until July 2027 or Faces Termination
By Gabriela Martinez,2 days ago
Anaheim's City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to set a July 31, 2027 deadline for the developer behind the long-stalled A-Town housing project to fix its compliance problems or risk losing its development agreement altogether. The vote came after city staff concluded the developer, PT Metro, LLC, had fallen behind on a key construction milestone tied to the sprawling mixed-use project along Katella Avenue in the city's Platinum Triangle district.