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A Little Slice of Homemade: Meet Sourdough By Savanah B
13 days ago
There’s something special about the smell of freshly baked bread, especially as the weather cools and the holiday season approaches. Whether it’s a warm loaf shared around the dinner table, cinnamon rolls enjoyed on a holiday morning, or a thoughtfully packaged treat brought along as a hostess gift, fresh-baked sourdough has a way of making any occasion feel a little more special.