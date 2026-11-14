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Alaska, Hawaii, or California?
13 days ago
“Where the hell is that North Korean missile?” President Gloria Morales demanded answers as she entered the bunker sequestered in the Colorado mineshaft, flanked by Secret Service guards. She was lucky to be campaigning for reelection nearby in Denver when she got the emergency alert, or it might have been too late. The clock showed her 30:18 minutes, four minutes and 20 seconds after the launch was first reported.