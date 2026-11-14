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Randy's Pizza Opens Cary Shop Monday With Free Slices, Hurricanes Tickets Up for Grabs
By Ryan Fletcher,2 days ago
Randy's Pizza is set to open a brand-new location at Parkside Town Commons in Cary on Monday, and the Triangle pizza chain is marking the occasion with free slices, free soft drinks, and a stack of prizes up for grabs all day long. The new shop lands at 1120 Parkside Main Street, giving Cary residents another spot to grab a New York-style pie without crossing town.
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