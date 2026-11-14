undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weekend Sunshine Sets Up Pleasant Pattern
By Joe Winters,13 days ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The weekend brings plenty of sunshine and calm conditions across the area. Saturday morning starts chilly, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s, so bundle up for early activities. Drainage areas in the northwest could see even colder readings in the upper teens. By midday, conditions improve as high pressure moves in from the northwest, keeping skies clear and winds light throughout the weekend. Sunday warms nicely into the upper 40s. Next week stays pleasant and dry through midweek as highs climb into the 50s and overnight lows rise into the 30s and 40s. Late in the week, moisture approaches from the west, bringing a chance for showers by Friday or Saturday.
1