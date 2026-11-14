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Currituck County Animal Shelter offers Thanksgiving Holiday Foster Program
By Submitted Story,2 days ago
Help Currituck County Animal Shelter empty its kennels this Thanksgiving by opening your home to a shelter dog for the holiday!. This Thanksgiving, Currituck County Animal Shelter invites residents to make a difference by participating in its Thanksgiving Holiday Foster Program. By welcoming a shelter dog into your home for a few days, you can provide a loving, comfortable environment and a much-needed break from shelter life.
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