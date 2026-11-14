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Redstone Federal Credit Union distributes 750 free Thanksgiving meals
By Maria Rakoczy,2 days ago
HUNTSVILLE – Redstone Federal Credit Union (RFCU) gave away 750 frozen Thanksgiving dinners on Saturday, November 14 to mark their 75th anniversary. The drive-thru pantry was scheduled to open at 9 a.m. at RCFU’s Wynn Drive location, but at 5 a.m., around 400 cars were already waiting in line. 50 RFCU employees began distributing meals around 7:30 a.m. The final meal was distributed around 9:30 a.m.