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Refocused Jeanerette makes quick of work of first-round playoff test
By Neal McClelland Contributing Writer,2 days ago
JEANERETTE - After Jeanerette High lost to Ascension Episcopal in week 4, jumior quarterback Aaron Tillman said that it was a wake up call for the team. "We understood after that that we had to get better," he said. " We had to practice harder. We had from that point forward, Jeanerette football has been a machine. We had to practice smarter. We couldn't assume that we were just going to win."
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