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Pocket's replacement was hiding in the open-source world all along
By Oluwaseun Bamisile,2 days ago
One of the ways I go about reading content I find on the internet is by bookmarking it to read-it-later apps, specifically Pocket. Unfortunately, the app shut down last year, and I had to switch to Feedly. But Feedly is more of an RSS reader than a read-it-later app, and my browser's built-in bookmark manager simply doesn't cut it for me.