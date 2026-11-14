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Former Okaloosa County teacher arrested on 30 counts of child sex abuse material possessio
By WEAR Staff,2 days ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FLA. -- A 41-year-old former Okaloosa County teacher has been arrested on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material after investigators say they found files on his cell phone during a search of his residence. Investigators said they received information from a third-party service that identified...
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