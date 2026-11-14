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Why New Siding Can Develop Waves and Buckles Even When the Walls Are Straight
By Marc Berman,13 days ago
A newly finished exterior should look orderly, with consistent panel lines and clean transitions around windows and corners. Sometimes, however, homeowners notice ripples that were not visible when the work was completed. A strip seems to bow outward in afternoon sunlight, or a long horizontal run develops a slight wave. The first assumption may be that the wall underneath is crooked. In many cases, the trouble starts with the way the siding was attached or allowed to move.