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Why Water Escapes From Some Walk-In Showers Even When Nothing Is Leaking
By Marc Berman,13 days ago
The bathroom floor is wet again, yet the pipes are sound and the shower enclosure has no obvious cracks. A puddle collects near the entrance after every shower, then disappears once someone wipes it up. It is easy to call this a leak, but the water may have followed a perfectly ordinary path: spray bounced off a shoulder, ran along a glass panel, or escaped through an opening that was never designed to contain it.