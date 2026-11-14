undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
7 Outdoor Maintenance Problems That Often Go Unnoticed Until the Next Heavy Rain
By Marc Berman,13 days ago
A yard can look tidy on a sunny afternoon and still be unprepared for a downpour. Grass is cut, branches are trimmed, and the walkways have been swept. Then a long rain exposes a blocked outlet, a washed-out patch beside the steps, or a puddle that refuses to disappear. Many of these problems begin quietly, well before the first storm makes them obvious.