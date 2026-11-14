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Backyard breeder surrenders Cane Corso puppies only 2 weeks old after mother dog rejected them
By Cheryl Hanna,2 days ago
Just this week, Dallas Dog RRR stepped up to offer assistance in a lifesaving situation for a litter of 13 Cane Corso puppies barely two weeks of age. A backyard breeder surrendered some of the puppies to the nonprofit rescue organization after the young mother dog rejected the entire litter. One tiny life had already been lost.