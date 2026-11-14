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Next Chapter for Renovated Mission Branch Library Begins After Grand Reopening and Unveiling of New Public Artwork by Juana Alicia and Reinstallation of Triptych Collection by Emmanuel Catarino Montoya
12 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Arts Commission (SFAC), in partnership with the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) and Public Works (PW), today joined City officials and community leaders to celebrate the reopening of the historic Mission Branch Library following a major renovation project and the unveiling of five works in total by celebrated Bay Area artists Juana Alicia and Emmanuel Catarino Montoya in the library’s Main Reading Room, Teen Room, and Community Room.