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Flights resume nationwide, but thousands of cancellations disrupt weekend travel
By Paso Robles Press,12 days ago
Officials point to overloaded air traffic control equipment as airlines work to restore schedules following Friday’s shutdown. Travelers faced continued cancellations and delays Saturday, Nov. 14, as airlines recovered from a nationwide ground stop that halted departures for more than four hours Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the restriction Friday evening, allowing flights to resume. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said airspace reopened at approximately 5:15 p.m. Pacific time, but warned that restoring normal operations would take time.