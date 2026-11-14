undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Transaminitis: The Lab Test That Has Inflammation…
By Samuel J Stellpflug,2 days ago
If a new manuscript discussing kidney and heart damage referred to the patient's “creatinitis” or “troponitis,” would we accept those terms? Of course not, because they seem like words the author just created by adding “-itis” to the end of “creatinine” and “troponin.” We could verify our suspicion of the validity (or lack thereof) for these terms by performing PubMed and Google searches for “creatinitis” or “troponitis,” from which we would obtain zero results [1]. If we would question those terms, we should have the same skeptical response to “transaminitis.” That word, which I suppose translates to “inflammation of the transaminase,” is just as made up and improper as “creatinitis” or “troponitis.” There is some precedent for publishing medical writing from authors that includes made-up “-itis” words, but it is usually in a manner that the author, editor, and readers can all accept as something that is not an actual medical term and adds some levity to a title or heading. A couple of examples of this, in reference to video game-related repetitive use tendon injuries, are “nintendinitis” and “wiitis” [2, 3]. “Transaminitis,” however, has become widely used and accepted, and not just as a term of endearment in a title or heading. An unrestricted PubMed search for the term shows 188 indexed manuscripts, and a Google search brings up 31,000 items [1]. Authors made casual use of “transaminitis” as far back as 1977 [4]. There is indication its use may go back even further than that; the term was openly questioned as “a non-disease” in a manuscript in 1971 [5]. It seems that even early on some authors were questioning how a lab test itself could be inflamed.