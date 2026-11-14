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Scooby-Doo! – The People vs. Fred Jones
By Alan Rapp,13 days ago
Title: Be Cool, Scooby-Doo! – The People vs. Fred Jones. Scooby Saturday takes us back to another mystery involving some meddling kids and their talking dog. While investigating a Toxic Monster in Silver Springs, Fred (Frank Welker) is arrested and put on trial by District Attorney Dayton Knight (Nolan North) who accuses Fred of being the monster (a premise not helped by his friends confirming the monster was “Fred-sized”) and creating the very mysteries he then solves.