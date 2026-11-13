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Greensboro Approves $7M Bond to Reopen Washington Street Bridge
By Editorial Staff,11 days ago
Greensboro’s Washington Street Bridge on Path to Reopening After Bond Approval. In a move that brings hope to many Greensboro residents, voters have approved $7 million in transportation bonds, paving the way for the Washington Street Bridge to potentially reopen. This decision comes after the bridge was shut down last November due to significant structural issues identified during a routine inspection.
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