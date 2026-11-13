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Lake Tahoe Initiative Promotes Respect, Safety, and Slow Tourism
By Editorial Staff,10 days ago
New Initiative Encourages a Slower, More Respectful Approach to Visiting Lake Tahoe. In a world that often feels rushed, Lake Tahoe is promoting a new initiative that asks visitors to slow down and embrace a more considerate way of enjoying the region. Nettie Pardue, managing director of the Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Council, emphasizes the importance of taking things slowly to truly appreciate the beauty of Tahoe.