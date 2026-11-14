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NASCAR 26 Patch Fuels Backlash as Modders Report Removed Tracks and Broken Settings
By Josh Mull,12 days ago
Nearly two months after launch, NASCAR 26 is still making players deal with problems that shouldn’t have survived release. iRacing Studios released another patch Friday, November 13, finally addressing a bug involving The Chase and making adjustments to multiplayer. But modders say the update also removed two hidden tracks they’d made playable, while new discoveries about a broken AI setting have content creators demanding answers.