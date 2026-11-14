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Quiet Weather Builds Warmth
By Hannah Strong,13 days ago
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – “Cool” and “quiet” will be the weather buzzwords this weekend as a high pressure center arrives in our region. Think about putting your hands on a table and pushing down - you are applying high pressure to the table. The air is doing the same thing to the earth this week; sinking air in the atmosphere applies higher pressure to the ground. Sinking air generally leads to clear sky and quiet weather, which will be true for our communities this week. During the day, clear sky means sunshine which will help warm us up. High temperatures will slowly rise from the middle 40s to the low 60s by the end of next week. At night, though, clear sky helps us cool more efficiently. Remember, at night clouds act like a blanket, trapping heat down here at the ground. Without clouds, the heat from the day can escape faster and more fully so our temperatures drop farther and faster. That means through this period of quiet weather, our nighttime low temperatures will still be chilly. This pattern will be interrupted by a cold front arriving toward the end of next week.